‘Who did PM Imran Khan call an animal, people want to know,’ says Bilawal

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Wednesday the people of Pakistan wanted to know who did Prime Minister Imran Khan call an animal in his recent speech.

The prime minister, in his address to a rally earlier this month, had said only “animals are neutral” because they do not distinguish between good and evil.

“For the last three years, he has wanted to convert every institution into his Tiger Force. We do not want to make our institutions controversial just because of one person,” the PPP chairman said while addressing a public rally in Dargai, Malakand in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Bilawal said the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan was a test for the country’s democracy as the incumbent premier was “well-aware” that he cannot win if transparent elections are held.

“Imran Khan is an animal and wants the law of the jungle in Pakistan. Imran Khan was imposed on Pakistan to destroy its economy, politics and foreign policy. Imran Khan will be booted out through democratic means,” the PPP chairman vowed.

Bilawal said the prime minister was brought into power to “destroy Pakistan”.

“It was a scheme to send this man to ruin the economic and foreign policies.”

Referring to the premier’s comments about India’s foreign policy, he said that if New Delhi’s policy is to “ruin the CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor), then this man successfully did so”.

“If this is India’s policy, it is his policy too,” he said.

The PPP chairman said that the prime minister talks about a transparent system in the country, but he has not responded to the foreign-funding case — ongoing in the Election Commission of Pakistan.

“It has been proven that he obtained funds from Israel and India,” he said.

Bilawal said that the government’s plan to “bow” down before the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was part of the “conspiracy” to weaken Pakistan.

“What greater foreign conspiracy is there than Imran campaigning for Modi in the Indian elections while being a prime minister? He used to say that Modi winning would benefit the Kashmir cause,” he said.

The PPP chairman reassured the nation the Opposition would soon rid them of the “curse” of the prime minister.

Hours before Bilawal’s hard-hitting rally address, the prime minister, while conversing with journalists, said his statement on neutrality was taken in the “wrong context”.

“I said that in the context of preventing evil and asking people to do good.”