World no 1 Ashleigh Barty ending her tennis career at age 25

In a surprise announcement, world number one Ashleigh Barty on Wednesday said she is retiring.

“Today is difficult and filled with emotion for me as I announce my retirement from tennis,” the Australian said on Instagram.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, I’ll always be grateful for the lifelong memories that we created together.”

Barty, 25, is set to hold a press conference on Thursday to share more details on her retirement, which shocked the tennis world.

The 2021 Wimbledon champion has been world number one since winning the 2019 French Open.

After winning the 2022 Australian Open, Barty also became the first Australian woman tennis player to claim victory at the home tournament since 1978.