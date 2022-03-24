News Desk

Aamir Liaquat Hussain calls on PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that he was hopeful that the no-confidence motion would fail.

According to details, Prime Minister Imran Khan had a meeting with Member National Assembly Aamir Liaquat and his wife.

MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain said that the vote has not been decided yet, Imran Khan is hopeful that the no-confidence motion will fail.

“What is going to happen is not going to happen and what is not going to happen is going to happen.” the PTI lawmaker said in his informal talk with the media after meeting PM Khan.

Meanwhile, MNAs Alia Hamza and Saira Bano also called on the prime minister, in which Federal Ministers Asad Umar, Ali Zaidi and Special Assistant Amir Dogar were also present.

The MNAs expressed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, a meeting of the political committee was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan in which the political situation in the country was discussed.

The meeting reviewed the preparations for the March 27 meeting and briefed on the contacts with the coalition parties and PTI members.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Church leaders demand ‘practical handover’ of missionary schools

Karachi

Chief Justice SHC recuses him from MQM case on recruitment

Islamabad

OIC resolves to promote, protect common interests of member countries

Islamabad

Decisive round of talks between PPP, MQM-P to be held today

Lahore

CM Buzdar says does not believe in politics of accusation

Islamabad

OIC resolves to protect common interests of member countries

Islamabad

OIC-CFM session adopts action plan on Jammu & Kashmir

National

COAS, Chinese FM discuss regional peace, bilateral ties

Islamabad

No personal enmity with Imran Khan: Raja Riaz

Islamabad

PPP ‘not invited’ to PDM long march to Islamabad

1 of 328

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More