Our Staff Reporter

CDA introduces helpline 1819 for citizens to access services

ISLAMABAD – The management of Capital Development Authority (CDA) is taking various steps to provide modern and contemporary facilities to the citizens by using latest technological solutions. In this regard, launching of helpline 1819 is one such step.
This dedicated helpline will provide information on all the services provided by CDA, Excise and Taxation and ICT police. By using this help line, citizens can enquire about CDA services and can provide feedback in this regard. Citizens can also check progress on their applications related to property transfer, and helpline can be used for checking information on vehicle registration. This helpline will also enable the authorities in price monitoring as citizens can register complaints in case of over pricing.
1819 will be a front end service through Ufone as CDA already has back end software made available to it by NRTC .This is another step towards making CDA a modern and efficient service delivery organisation. Its pertinent to mention here that through establishment and of a new facilitation Centre, all the services provided by CDA including BCS, estate management, revenue and one window are working under one roof on open plan .This saves citizens from hassle and ensures efficient & expedient service delivery.
This helpline will enable third party performance audit through Ufone, enabling the management to have accessibility of performance of each section through real time dashboard.
This helpline for police will only be for informational purposes, and not for emergency help or complaint registration as for these purposes, there is already a dedicated ICT police helpline available.
The management of Capital Development Authority believes that this helpline will facilitate communication with public and feedback will help in making CDA more responsive and efficient service delivery organisation.

