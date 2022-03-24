News Desk

Chief Justice SHC recuses him from MQM case on recruitment

Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court (SHC) Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh recused himself from hearing a petition of MQM-P against irregularities in new recruitment.

Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh sent the petition to a two-member bench of the high court headed by Justice K.K. Agha.

The lawyer of Muttahida Qaumi Movement had expressed his lack of confidence over the chief justice of the Sindh High Court.

The MQM has challenged new recruitment by the government on more than 23,000 vacancies across the province claiming irregularities in the process.

The high court had in January suspended government notifications for recruitment over the MQM petition and ordered Sukkur IBA Testing Services to immediately suspend the recruitment process.

The petitioners included MQM MNA Kishwar Zehra, MPAs Syed Hashim Raza, Ghulam Jilani, Javed Hanif Khan and Wasimuddin Qureshi.

