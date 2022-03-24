COAS, Chinese FM discuss regional peace, bilateral ties

RAWALPINDI: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Wednesday quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and measures to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation were discussed.

The Chinese foreign minister said that the Pakistan-China relationship is based on the convergence of views and mutual respect.

Appreciating the professionalism of the Pakistan Army, Wang Yi said that the world should acknowledge Pakistan’s efforts towards regional peace and stability. He appreciated security provided to CPEC and said that China believes in inclusive prosperity.

Referring to the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of OIC, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa termed it a historic development for addressing the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and bringing the international community to a shared vision and joint strategy to find solutions to emerging challenges in the region vital for peace and stability.

The COAS also thanked Foreign Minister Wang for his visit and continued Chinese support to Pakistan.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels. He especially appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in hosting the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of OIC.