Decisive round of talks between PPP, MQM-P to be held today

The decisive round of talks between Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) will be held in Islamabad today (Thursday).

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah along with his cabinet members will meet the MQM-P leadership in continuation of the series of political meetings between the two parties to review the current political situation, including the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to sources, progress is likely to be made on the proposed agreement between the PPP and the MQM-P during the meeting. The ongoing talks between the joint opposition and the MQM-P have also raised some new demands and today’s talks would be fruitful.

Sources also informed that the senior PPP leaders and legal experts have objected to some of the provisions of the proposed agreement between the PPP and the MQM-P.