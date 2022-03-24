News Desk

Decisive round of talks between PPP, MQM-P to be held today

The decisive round of talks between Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) will be held in Islamabad today (Thursday).

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah along with his cabinet members will meet the MQM-P leadership in continuation of the series of political meetings between the two parties to review the current political situation, including the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to sources, progress is likely to be made on the proposed agreement between the PPP and the MQM-P during the meeting. The ongoing talks between the joint opposition and the MQM-P have also raised some new demands and today’s talks would be fruitful.

Sources also informed that the senior PPP leaders and legal experts have objected to some of the provisions of the proposed agreement between the PPP and the MQM-P.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Church leaders demand ‘practical handover’ of missionary schools

Karachi

Chief Justice SHC recuses him from MQM case on recruitment

Islamabad

OIC resolves to promote, protect common interests of member countries

Lahore

CM Buzdar says does not believe in politics of accusation

Islamabad

OIC resolves to protect common interests of member countries

Islamabad

OIC-CFM session adopts action plan on Jammu & Kashmir

National

COAS, Chinese FM discuss regional peace, bilateral ties

Islamabad

Aamir Liaquat Hussain calls on PM Imran Khan

Islamabad

No personal enmity with Imran Khan: Raja Riaz

Islamabad

PPP ‘not invited’ to PDM long march to Islamabad

1 of 328

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More