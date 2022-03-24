News Desk

Disqualification for voting against party to weaken democracy: JUI-F

Jamiyat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Thursday submitted its reply to the Supreme Court (SC) regarding the Presidential reference seeking interpretation of article 63(A).

According to details, the JUI-F has claimed in its reply that the Speaker of the house cannot be given the authority to reject the vote of members of the Parliament.

JUI-F also claimed that if the Members of National Assembly (MNA) are disqualified for life on the grounds of voting against their party, it will further weaken the already weak democracy of Pakistan.

The court should refrain from overlapping the supremacy of the Parliament, JUI-F stated in their reply.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) submitted its reply in Supreme Court on presidential reference seeking interpretation of Article 63(A).

SCBA, in its reply, stated that members of National Assembly cast their votes on no-confidence motion in their individual capacity and as per Article 95 of the constitution vote is not right of any political party.

The association further said that members cannot be barred from voting under Article 63(A) as public runs government through their elected representatives.

SCBA added every vote that has been casted will have to be counted as per Article 95 and every lawmaker is independent in choosing which side to vote for.

It was further stated that Article 63 does not disqualify members for voting against party directions.

