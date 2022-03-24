Our Staff Reporter

Farman, Hanan, Mahatir in Servis Tyres Jr National Tennis U-18 semis

LAHORE – Farman Shakeel, Abdul Hanan Khan, Mahatir Muhammad and Bilal Asim (SICAS) entered the U-18 semifinals of the Servis Tyres Junior National Tennis Championship 2022 after winning their respective quarterfinals here at the PLTA Courts on Wednesday.
Bismal Zia recorded an upset victory Lalarukh Sajid 4-2, 4-5(3), 5-3 in the U-14 quarterfinal. Bismal, who started creating waves at national level and was dubbed as future national ladies star by renowned tennis coach Rashid Malik, said that she is working very hard under the able guidance of her coach and she is keen to first dominate national circuit in the girls U-14 category and then gradually, she wants to be national ladies champion with the hard work, training and dedication.
In the U-18 quarterfinals, Farman Shakeel from Gujranwala took little time to brush aside Shehryar Anees 6-0, 6-1, Abdul Hanan Khan was up against beat Haider Ali Rizwan. Hanan had to struggle hard to beat Haider by 7-6(2), 6-1 while Mahatir Muhammad from Karachi thumped Hassan Ali 6-1, 6-1 and Bilal Asim trounced Hamza Aasim by 6-2, 6-0.
In the U-16 semifinals, rising star Bilal Asim (SICAS) played superbly against Humza Aasim and overwhelmed him by 6-2, 6-0 while AhteshamHumayum took little time in eliminating young Hanzla Anwar 6-1, 6-0.
In the U-14 quarterfinals, Zohaib Afzal Malik (SA Gardens) beat M Sohan Noor 6-2, 6-3. Zohaib said that he is working very hard under ably coaching of Muhammad Khalid and he is eager further excel at higher level. In other matches, Hamza Ali Rizwan, ATF 6th ranked, beat Abdullah Pirzada 6-1, 6-2, Omer Jawad beat M Haziq Asim 6-4, 6-3, Amir Mazari (Aitchison) beat Ismail Aftab 6-1, 6-3.
In the U-12 quarterfinals, Zohaib Afzal Malik (SA Gardens) once again excelled and overpowered Harris Bajwa 4-1, 4-1 while Hamza Ali Rizwan thrashed Moazzam Babar 4-0, 4-0, SICAS’s Abdur Rehman (AAA Associates) beat Ahmad Khuda Bakhsh 4-0, 4-0 and Omer Jawad beat Aalay Husain 4-0, 4-0.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Australia in front as Pakistan collapse

Newspaper

Waqar Younis formally inducted into PCB Hall of Fame

Newspaper

Barty announces shock retirement from tennis aged 25

Newspaper

Ticket prices for Pakistan-Australia white-ball matches announced

Newspaper

Three matches decided in Nayza Cricket League

Newspaper

Platinum Homes Tigers victorious in Tower 21 Polo League

Newspaper

Punjab Sports Dept devising a special plan for boxing promotion

Entertainment

The global music market was worth $26bn in 2021

Entertainment

Settling Albania’s ‘hero’ police dogs into retirement

Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez receives Icon Award at iHeart Music Awards

1 of 407

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More