Fazlur Rehman to lead ‘Mehngai’ march on March 26

The JUI-F today issued an amended schedule of its Mehngai march on Islamabad. A spokesperson for the party said that the party’s rally, led by Maulana Fazl, will depart from DI Khan on March 26.

The party’s convoys from Sindh and Balochistan will set out as per the directives of the leadership, he said.

On Wednesday, the PML-N amended the schedule of its long march. The party’s rally, led by vice presidents Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz, will depart from Lahore on March 26, Saturday and reach Islamabad on March 28.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the long march management committee.

Earlier, the long march was scheduled to depart from Lahore on March 24 and reach Islamabad on March 27 after passing through different Punjab cities.