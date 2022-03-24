Felicitations pour in for Nawa-i-Waqt on 82nd birthday

Lahore – 23rd March 1940 is the day when Pakistan Resolution was passed in Minto Park which was based on Two-Nation Theory. The same day, on direction of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Hameed Nizami launched Nawa-i-Waqt Newspaper which in a short span of time, became strong and effective voice of oppressed Muslims of Sub-Continent. The role played by this newspaper in Pakistan Movement and later stability of this newly-formed country is a bright chapter of the history.

After Hameed Nizami, Majid Nizami took over newspaper’s control and established it on sound-footings and made it an esteemed newspaper of the country. Under the patronage of Majid Nizami in a period spanning well over 50 years, it touched pinnacles of success. After death of Majid Nizami, his daughter MD Rameeza Majid Nizami is running this paper successfully following footsteps of her father.

On 23rd March, 2022, foundation day of Nawa-i-Waqt was celebrated on all four stations including Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad and Multan. On this occasion, country’s national and political leadership felicitated the newspaper and sent messages admiring services rendered by the paper.

Nawa-i-Waqt team led by Director General Operations Col (Retd) Syed Ahmad Nadeem Qadri cut the cake of 82nd anniversary of Pakistan Resolution and Nawa-i-Waqt launching, at Minar-i-Pakistan.

President Dr Arif Alvi, in his message, said that Nawa-i-Waqt had completed 82 years of its foundation which was a proud moment for the group. He said Nawa-i-Waqt always adhered to the Two-Nation Theory principle and left no stone unturned to safeguard the ideology of Pakistan.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari said paid rich tributes to services of Hameed Nizami and Majid Nizami for press freedom and said PPP was standing by the people who were upholding the flag of free media.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar said Nawa-i-Waqt always advocated truth in journalism.

PML-Q President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujat Hussain and former chief minister and incumbent Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said Nawa-i-Waqt reflects true sentiments of the nation. They said After Hameed Nizami and Majid Nizami, Rameeza Nizami was running the newspaper excellently and in a responsible manner.

Former prime minister and PPP leader Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani said role of Nawa-i-Waqt in Pakistan creation was unforgettable. Hameed Nizami and Majid Nizami always guarded ideological frontiers of Pakistan. Under the able leadership of Rameeza Nizami this group is leading the nation through an impartial and principled journalism.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said even today Nawa-i-Waqt was acting as a strong proponent of the ideology of Pakistan.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said Hameed Nizami and Majid Nizami were his heroes. He said Nawa-i-Waqt that candle which braved all storms and remained lit.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulated Nawa-i-Waqt team on its 82 anniversary. He prayed to Almight Allah that Nawa-i-Waqt may progress by leaps and bounds.

PTI leader Asad Umar and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said Nawa-i-Waqt was the voice of nation and will progress more under the leadership of Rameeza Nizami.

PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, PTI leaders Ijaz Chaudhry, Murad Saeed, Dr Shireen Mazari and Federal Minister Aminul Haq also congratulated NW Group on its 82nd foundation anniversary.