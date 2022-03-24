Agencies

Five more tested positive with Covid in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI -Five more patients were tested positive for the fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the district, with two belonging to the Potohar town and Taxila and one from Rawalpindi Cantt.
According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Wednesday, three confirmed patients were admitted to three health facilities, including one in the Institute of Urology, Fauji Foundation and Bilal Hospital each.
The report updated that two patients were stable, and one was on double oxygen support.
Around 6,547,701 people, including 44,704 health workers, had been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021,” it informed.
In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,1,137 samples were collected, out of which 1,132 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.44 per cent.
In addition, the report added that 71 people were quarantined, including 67 homes and four isolation centres.

