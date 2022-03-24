Four killed, three injured in road accidents in Kasur, Bahawalpur

KASUR/BAHAWALPUR: At least four persons were killed and three other were wounded in two separate road accidents in Kasur and Bahawalpur on Wednesday.

According to details, a man and a woman were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was collided with a speeding truck at the Depalpur Road in Kasur.

The second accident accurred in Bahawalpur where two persons of a same family were killed and three other were wounded when their motorcycle was hit by a rashly driven tractor trolley.

Police and rescue teams have shifted the dead and injured to hospitals.