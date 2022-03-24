GB celebrates Pakistan Day with fervour

gilgit – Like other parts of the country, Pakistan Day was celebrated in Gilgit-Baltistan with traditional fervour.

The day began with a salute of 21 guns in Gilgit while recitation of Quran and prayers for the development of Pakistan were offered in all mosques. In the context of Pakistan Day, various events were held across Gilgit-Baltistan at various political, social, military and governmental levels.

On the occasion, a rally was taken out from Gilgit Ghari Bagh which ended at Ittehad Chowk. The participants of the rally were carrying placards and banners with slogans and writings.