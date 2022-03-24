APP

GB celebrates Pakistan Day with fervour

gilgit   –   Like other parts of the country, Pakistan Day was celebrated in Gilgit-Baltistan with traditional fervour.

The day began with a salute of 21 guns in Gilgit while recitation of Quran and prayers for the development of Pakistan were offered in all mosques.                In the context of Pakistan Day, various events were held across Gilgit-Baltistan at various political, social, military and governmental levels.

On the occasion, a rally was taken out from Gilgit Ghari Bagh which ended at Ittehad Chowk. The participants of the rally were carrying placards and banners with slogans and writings.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Buzdar pays homage to Jinnah’s struggle for getting separate homeland

National

Headway in talks to resolve UoP financial issues

Islamabad

Justice Faez concerned over not including senior judges in larger bench

Islamabad

Gwadar Free Zone Phase-II sets in motion

National

KP Governor confers civil awards to 8 personalities

National

Pakistan Day celebrated across KP with national enthusiasm

National

Traffic police marks Pakistan Day in Peshawar

National

Jashn-e-Pakistan celebrated in Bannu

Newspaper

Australia in front as Pakistan collapse

Newspaper

Farman, Hanan, Mahatir in Servis Tyres Jr National Tennis U-18 semis

1 of 486

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More