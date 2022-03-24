Governor Balochistan confers awards on excellent performances

QUETTA – Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Wednesday conferred Presidential and Excellence Awards on various personalities for their outstanding performance and best services during a ceremony held at Governor House Quetta on the eve of Pakistan Day.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qaddos Bizenjo, Parliamentarians, IGFC Major General Muhammad Yousuf Majoka, Inspector General of Police Mohsin Hassan But, Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana and other people from different walks of life attended the ceremony.

Five personalities including Ex Senator and Social worker Roshan Khurshid Brocha, Dr. Fazal Khaliq, Nargis Hamidullah Hazara, Azmat Hassan Baloch and Sajjad Ahmed received Presidential awards for their outstanding performance in various fields. Whereas, Abdul Raziq, Nisar Ahmed, Sabir Ali, Dr. Barkat Shah Kakar, Isar Hussain Zauq, Assistant Prof. Hussain Bakhsh Sajid, Muhammad Akbar Naseem, Ata-ur-Rehman Khilji, Dr. Sajida Noorin and Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood Khattak were awarded with Excellence awards.