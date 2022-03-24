News Desk

Hamza Ali Abbasi tells what changes fatherhood brought to him

Leading Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi has recently talked about his acting future and personality shifts he observed after becoming a father.

In an interview with a journalist at an event, the ‘Mann Mayal’ actor said he has plans to do something in future but not now as there are other important things lined up for now.

Taking about his son, Hamza said that Mustafa is adorably amazing and he’s the gift of Allah to him. Taking about how fatherhood has changed him Hamza Ali Abbasi said, “Yes, fatherhood changed me, it has turned me into a better person”

“After a while maybe, as there are many other important things lined-up for me” Hamza said, while reacting to journalist’s question of doing an acting project.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Entertainment

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram sign an original project for Urduflix

Entertainment

The global music market was worth $26bn in 2021

Entertainment

Settling Albania’s ‘hero’ police dogs into retirement

Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez receives Icon Award at iHeart Music Awards

Entertainment

‘Selena’ returning to theaters in honor of the 25th anniversary

Entertainment

Beyoncé and Billie Eilish among this year’s Oscars performers

Entertainment

Sajal Ali removes Ahad Raza’s name from social media, igniting divorce speculations

Entertainment

Buddhist monks, nuns of Malaysia, Indonesia, China visit Swat

Entertainment

How Spanish cinema hit the big time

Entertainment

Line-up announced for Ukraine benefit concert

1 of 24

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More