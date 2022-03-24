Hamza Ali Abbasi tells what changes fatherhood brought to him

Leading Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi has recently talked about his acting future and personality shifts he observed after becoming a father.

In an interview with a journalist at an event, the ‘Mann Mayal’ actor said he has plans to do something in future but not now as there are other important things lined up for now.

Taking about his son, Hamza said that Mustafa is adorably amazing and he’s the gift of Allah to him. Taking about how fatherhood has changed him Hamza Ali Abbasi said, “Yes, fatherhood changed me, it has turned me into a better person”

“After a while maybe, as there are many other important things lined-up for me” Hamza said, while reacting to journalist’s question of doing an acting project.