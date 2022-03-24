ICT police arrest notorious robbers’ gang

Islamabad-The officials of police station Koral have busted a notorious robbers’ gang involved in numerous incidents of robberies in different areas of twin cities and recovered booty, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

Following the orders of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, SP Rural Zone directed all zonal SDPOs, SHOs to arrest those involved in street crimes, and looting people at gunpoint. A special police team of police station Koral, headed by SHO along with other officials arrested two accused of a notorious Jabar gang identified as Imran Ahmad and Jabar Iqbal and recovered mobile phones, bike and weapons along with ammunition.

During preliminary investigation, the accused confessed their involvement in numerous cases of snatching valuables, and house robberies in areas of Ghauri Town, Lehtrar Road and different areas of Rawalpindi. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has also busted a notorious gang involved in numerous incidents of snatching in different areas of the city, he added.

According to details, a CIA police team has arrested three accused of a notorious gang identified as Ata Ullah, Shehzad alias Shehzada and Khudadad alias Cooler. Police team also recovered looted cash, motorbike and weapons with ammunition from their possession. Numerous cases have been registered against them in Sabzi Mandi and Shams colony police stations. Further investigation is underway.

The IGP appreciated the performance of the police team and further directed to all zonal officers to intensify the security in their respective areas and arrest those looting people and recover the looted valuables.