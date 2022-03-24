Agencies

IG NHMP for fixed prices of food items at service areas

ISLAMABAD  -:Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Inam Ghani has directed Zonal and Sector Commanders to ensure reasonable fixed prices of all food items being sold at motorway service areas. In a tweet NHMP said, “IG Motorway Police has taken strict notice of the complaints received against food outlets at motorway service areas of overcharging”.  Inspector General further directed NHMP Zonal and Sector Officers to take up the issue with the concerned authorities.

