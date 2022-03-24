Income Tax Reforms

It has been reported that in discussions held with tax officials last week, the IMF has once again reiterated its earlier demand of bringing about changes in personal income tax (PIT). These demands are part of the seventh review of the $6 billion of the Fund Extended Fund Facility (EFF), and reports reveal that the IMF has demanded to reduce the salary income tax slabs from the existing 12 to six with an increase in the rates.

While we were able to evade this request last year, this time around we might have to go ahead with the reforms if we want to stay continue the Extended Fund Facility (EFF). However, taking into account the other painful IMF measures we have had to implement, the pinch of these reforms may not be felt as severely, especially considering some of the proposals on the table. Some sources claim that the burden of tax payment would be decreased on lower-income ceiling earning Rs600,000 per annum, while tax incidence would be increased on those who are earning over Rs300,000 per month basis. Of course, the thought of raising income tax generally raises concerns about the burden being placed on middle- and lower-income classes, however with the floor being set at Rs300,000 per month, this is a reasonable adjustment to make. During its discussions with the IMF, the government should in return ask for greater relief to those belonging to lower income tax brackets.

Measures are expected to be put in place in order to simplify the system, increase progressivity, support labour formalisation, and bring in additional taxpayers into the net. All these steps should help improve our taxation system going forward, however, there is a lot more we need to do if we are to raise revenues to the desired level and improve our tax to GDP ratio.

The government needs to find ways to ensure that the wealthy non-salaried segment is paying its fair share of taxes. The salaried class has already been paying taxes, so bringing in more people into the net will not make a drastic difference. Sectors such as agriculture, industry, and services play an important role in Pakistan’s GDP, but the proportion of these sectors in taxes does not match their economic role. To put things into perspective, the share of agriculture in GDP was 19.4 percent in FY20, while the share of agriculture in taxes was less than 2 percent. This will of course be a challenge and the government will perhaps also face resistance in its attempts to tax this segment, but it must be done if we are to substantially raise our tax revenues going forward.