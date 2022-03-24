News Desk

Islamabad District Administration permits PTI, JUIF to hold rallies

The District Administration of Islamabad on Thursday has given permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) to hold public gatherings.

Islamabad District Administration has given permission to PTI to hold rally in Parade Ground and JUI-F in Sector H-9.

The District Administration said in the NOC that JUI-F would be allowed to hold the rally under 38 conditions, which includes that no road will be blocked. No batons or lethal weapons will be allowed. The party will not be allowed to hold any sit-in. Section 144 is applicable in the red zone.

It was further stated in the NOC that it would not be allowed to go beyond one kilometer outside the red zone. The organizers will be responsible for the internal security of the meeting and the rally. Administrators will be responsible if any property is damaged.

The NOC issued by the Islamabad District Administration also said that both the federal police and the organizers would conduct a comprehensive search at the entrances, adding that the names of those going on stage will be given 12 hours in advance.

