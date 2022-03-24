Jashn-e-Pakistan celebrated in Bannu

PESHAWAR – District administration Bannu in collaboration with Pak Army on Wednesday held ‘Jashn-e-Pakistan’ day by holding different colourful activities at Sports Complex.

Commander 116 Brigade Umar Asghar Cheema, District Police Officer Bannu Imran Shahid, Additional Deputy Commissioner Bannu Shabir Khan, besides officials of concerned departments, elders of Bannu and a large number of people were present on the occasion.

A football final match was played between Mamesh Khel and 11-Star Young Club. Other colourful programmes were also organised including gymnastics, fireworks, extensive demonstrations and music programmes.

A flag hoisting ceremony was also held on the occasion. Later, speeches, tableaus and national songs were presented by the school children.