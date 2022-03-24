Justice Qazi Ameen to retire on March 25 as SC judge

ISLAMABAD – Only one day is left to the retirement of Supreme Court (SC) Judge Justice Qazi Muhammad Ameen Ahmed who is due to hang his robe on March 25, 2022 (Friday). With the retirement of Justice Ameen, who had taken oath of his oath on April 25, 2019, the number of vacant seats of judges in the apex court will reach two. Three more judges of the SC, namely Justice Maqbool Baqir, Justice Mazhar Alam Mandokhel and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah will retire on April 4, July 13 and August 13, respectively, this year. Similarly, two judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC), namely Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem and Justice Chaudhry Masood Jahangir will retire on June 30 and December 2 this year. A Supreme Court judge is re age of 65, while that of a high court at the age of 62. Presently, there is one vacancy in the Supreme Court while 13 vacancies in the LHC.