KP Governor confers civil awards to 8 personalities

peshawar – Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, on behalf of President of Pakistan, on Wednesday conferred civil awards to eight personalities of the province in recognition of their performance in different fields of activity at an investiture ceremony held here at Governor House on the eve of Pakistan Day.

Five personalities of the province including Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, Shaukat Mehmood, Qamro Jan, Tahir Afridi (late) and Shahzada Sikandar-ul-Mulk received Pride of Performance award in acknowledgment of their extraordinary services in their respective fields of activity.

Three personalities of the province including Prof Dr Usman Hassan, Lal Muhammad Awan and Ejaz Sarhadi were conferred with Presidential Award Tamgha-i-Imtiaz in recognition of illustrious achievements in their respective disciplines at the investiture ceremony.

Besides, Deputy Speaker Provincial Assembly Mehmood Jan, Administrative Secretaries, relatives and well-wisher of the recipients of the civil awards attended the ceremony. On the occasion, Governor Shah Farman congratulated the recipients of the National Awards.