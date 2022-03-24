Our Staff Reporter

KP Governor confers civil awards to 8 personalities

peshawar   –  Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, on behalf of President of Pakistan, on Wednesday conferred civil awards to eight personalities of the province in recognition of their performance in different fields of activity at an investiture ceremony held here at Governor House on the eve of Pakistan Day.

Five personalities of the province including Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, Shaukat Mehmood, Qamro Jan, Tahir Afridi (late) and Shahzada Sikandar-ul-Mulk received Pride of Performance award in acknowledgment of their extraordinary services in their respective fields of activity.

Three personalities of the province including Prof Dr Usman Hassan, Lal Muhammad Awan and Ejaz Sarhadi were conferred with Presidential Award Tamgha-i-Imtiaz in recognition of illustrious achievements in their respective disciplines at the investiture ceremony.

Besides, Deputy Speaker Provincial Assembly Mehmood Jan, Administrative Secretaries, relatives and well-wisher of the recipients of the civil awards attended the ceremony. On the occasion, Governor Shah Farman congratulated the recipients of the National Awards.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Buzdar pays homage to Jinnah’s struggle for getting separate homeland

National

Headway in talks to resolve UoP financial issues

Islamabad

Justice Faez concerned over not including senior judges in larger bench

Islamabad

Gwadar Free Zone Phase-II sets in motion

National

Pakistan Day celebrated across KP with national enthusiasm

National

Traffic police marks Pakistan Day in Peshawar

National

Jashn-e-Pakistan celebrated in Bannu

National

GB celebrates Pakistan Day with fervour

Newspaper

Australia in front as Pakistan collapse

Newspaper

Farman, Hanan, Mahatir in Servis Tyres Jr National Tennis U-18 semis

1 of 486

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More