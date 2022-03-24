News Desk

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram sign an original project for Urduflix

Minal Khan and her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are hitting a new relationship milestone by taking up an onscreen project together. The original series will be shot internationally and the couple is looking forward to the experience. They expressed their excitement in an Instagram announcement.

“I’m really excited to join hands with Urduflix for an exclusive Urduflix original project to be shot internationally. Something we have not done before,” the couple captioned the matching posts they put up on their Instagram accounts.

“Will keep you guys posted with the details and the reveal,” they added, keeping fans on their toes.

