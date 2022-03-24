News Desk

MNAs cannot be barred from voting, SCBA submits reply in SC

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Thursday submitted its reply in Supreme Court (SC) on presidential reference seeking interpretation of Article 63(A).

SCBA, in its reply, stated that members of National Assembly cast their votes on no-confidence motion in their individual capacity and as per Article 95 of the constitution vote is not right of any political party.

The association further said that members cannot be barred from voting under Article 63(A) as public runs government through their elected representatives.

SCBA added every vote that has been casted will have to be counted as per Article 95 and every lawmaker is independent in choosing which side to vote for.

It was further stated that Article 63 does not disqualify members for voting against party directions.

