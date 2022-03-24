OIC resolves to protect common interests of member countries

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has resolved to promote and protect the common interests of member countries and support the just causes of Palestine, Kashmir and others.

It was articulated in the Islamabad Declaration adopted at the conclusion of the two-day 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad on Wednesday evening.

The OIC countries through the declaration resolved to unify efforts to address common challenges and leverage opportunities besides upholding the rights and interests of Muslim minorities in non-OIC countries.

The declaration vowed to pursue a shared vision for greater social, economic, scientific and technological development and integration within the Muslim world and beyond.

It reaffirmed the collective desire to: promote harmony, tolerance, peaceful co-existence, better standards of life, human dignity and understanding among all peoples.

It proposed convening a Ministerial Meeting, later this year or next, to evolve solutions, develop mechanisms and tools to prevent conflicts and promote peace.

The declaration welcomed the operationalization of the Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund (AHTF).

It welcomed the unanimous decision of the UN General Assembly to proclaim 15 March as International Day to combat Islamophobia as well as the Council of Foreign Ministers’ decision to appoint a Special Envoy in this regard.

The declaration rejected terrorism in all forms and manifestations and attempts this evil to any country, religion, nationality, race or civilization. It reiterates OIC’s strong position against attempts to equate the legitimate struggle of peoples for self-determination with terrorism.

The Declaration also articulated views on the devastating social and economic impacts of COVID-19 as well as climate change on developing countries. It called for a series of concrete actions on vaccine equity, debt relief, countering of illicit financial flows and fulfilment of climate financing commitments as well as technology transfer and capacity building.

It acknowledged the growing role of innovation and emerging technologies in stimulating growth and digital transformation and expresses our shared resolve to promote linkages and partnerships.