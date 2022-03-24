Pak v Aus: Khawaja, Warner excel as Aussies declare to give Pakistan a target of 351

Australia’s left-handed opener David Warner and Usman Khawaja excelled as visiting side managed to give Pakistan a target of 351 on the 4th Day of the final test at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The touring side enjoyed an eventful first session of day four despite Warner’s dismissal as they added 86 runs into their overnight score of 11/0 at a decent run rate of 3.18.

Pakistan’s left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah dismissed Warner with a magnificent delivery just before the lunch break. The left-handed opener walked back to the pavilion after scoring 51 off 91 balls with the help of six boundaries and a six.

Australia’s in-form batter Usman Khawaja and the top-ranked Test batter Marnus Labuschagne resumed the duty and made a partnership of 65 runs. The partnership got broken when Marnus Labuschagne was trapped on the delivery of Nauman Ali. He made 36 runs. Coming to the crease, Steve Smith tried his best to give Pakistan more runs lead but Naseem Shah took his scalp and sent him back to the pavilion on just 17.

Australia’s opener Usman Khawaja continued his efforts and managed to score another century of his career. He was remained not out on 104 runs. With the indication of the skipper, Aussies declared the innings with 350 runs lead.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah, Naseem, and Nauman managed to make one scalp each. Pakistan have started the second innings in order to chase the milestone of 351 runs.