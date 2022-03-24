Pakistan Day celebrated across KP with national enthusiasm

peshawar – Like other parts of the country, Pakistan Day was celebrated across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with national zeal and enthusiasm and with the commitment to make Pakistan a developed and inviolable state.

In North Waziristan celebrations were held in all tehsils. The main function was held at Government Model School Miranshah. Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan, Col (IS) Asif Headquarters Seven Division, District Police Officer (DPO) Haqiq Hussain, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Daulat Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (F) RP Khan, local elders and students attended the function.

Speaking on the occasion the DC said that today is in fact the day of renewal of our resolve to make Pakistan a prosperous developed country. The people and the security forces, he said, have made lots of sacrifices for survival of the country.

At the end of the function, prizes were distributed among the best teams and players of Pakistan Sports Festival.

Pakistan Day was also celebrated at Prison Staff Training Academy Haripur. The function was attended by Prison Staff, Frontier Constabulary and Elite Police personnel.

Superintendent Central Prison Haripur Muhammad Hamid, Deputy Superintendent Akhtar Hussain, DSP Elite Police Haripur and representatives of Frontier Constabulary also attended the event.

The event formally started with recitation of Holy Quran followed by National Anthem and March Past. Chief guest Superintendent Central Prison Haripur Muhammad Hamid in his concluding address highlighted the importance of Pakistan Day, its relevance in contemporary world and how prison staff and other law enforcement agencies are playing fundamental role in upholding the idea behind Pakistan Day.

LOWER DIR DISTRICT: Functions to mark Pakistan Day were arranged in various public and private schools all over the district to pay homage to the great philosopher Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal who dreamed for a separate Muslim state incarnated by the great leader of the sub-continent Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In this connection the main function was held at Frontier Corps Public School and College at Balambat in collaboration with Directorate of Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the occasion, school-children presented speeches, Naats, tableaus, cultural dance and national songs and got applause from the participants. Later on, shields and awards were distributed among students who performed on the occasion.

MOHMAND DISTRICT: A grand ceremony was held at the office of DC Mohmand at the headquarters Ghalanai of Mohmand district.

The event was attended by tribal elders including representatives of various line departments. At 9am a flag-hosting ceremony was held in the DC office.

Addressing the ceremony, Additional Deputy Commissioner Mir Khawas Khan, tribal elders and others said that love for country is a part of faith and those who sacrificed their lives for peace are our heroes and it is our duty to defend this country.

KHYBER DISTRICT: Like other parts of the country Pakistan Day was celebrated with national zeal and enthusiasm in Khyber district. Special prayers were offered in the Fajar prayer for the prosperity and solidarity of the country.

In this connection a rally was taken out from Tehsil Building which after passing through Bab-e-Khyber, Jamrud converted into a public gathering. The rally was attended by Assistant Commissioner, Jamrud Shakeel Ahmad Khan, Station House Officer Akbar Afridi, officials of Rescue 1122, Tehsil Municipal Officer, head of Pakistan Ideology Movement Shoaib Nawaz Afridi, tribal elders, newly elected village councillors and members of civil society. The participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, speakers said that 23rd March, remind us that on the day the Muslims of the sub-continent through a resolution urged the British government to grant them a separate homeland because interests of the Muslim community could not be safeguard in united India.

“Our forefathers won an independent state, “Pakistan” for us and now it is obligatory for us to work for its progress and prosperity and to make it unbeatable”, they remarked.