Pakistan reports no Covid-19 death for second consecutive day

Pakistan has reported no deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,523,072. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,333 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 210 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

 

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,551 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,092 in Sindh, 6,307 in KP, 1,022 in Islamabad, 792 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.

