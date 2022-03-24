Pakistan’s most wanted terrorist Abdul Wahab Lark killed in Kandahar

The most wanted terrorist by Pakistan Abdul Wahab Lark alias Hakim Ali Jan was killed in Afghanistan.

According to details, the main enemy of peace was targeted by unknown persons in Kandahar. He belonged to the banned Lashkar-e-Jhangvi Usmanullah group.

Terrorist Abdul Wahab joined the banned TTP from Lashkar-e-Jhangvi in August 2020.

Abdul Wahab was included in Red Book, CTD’s list of most wanted terrorists of Sindh.

Terrorist Abdul Wahab carried out the attack at Imambargah Shikarpur on January 30, 2015. In the attack, 53 innocent people were martyred and 57 were injured.

Abdul Wahab was also involved in target killing of a sect, the attack on Army Aviation, PAF Base Samungli Base Quetta and also in planning suicide bombings in North Waziristan, Karachi.