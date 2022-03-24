PM Khan says he will not resign

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan while ‘rubbishing the notions’ said that he would never resign and instead will give ‘a big surprise’ to the opposition during the voting on the no-confidence motion to be held in the National Assembly. The premier also claimed that he ‘would stand victorious in the no-confidence match’ and the opposition parties would be stunned over the loss of their votes in support of the no-confidence motion.

According to the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan stated this while talking to media persons in Islamabad on Wednesday.

To a question, the prime minister asked whether he should give up even before the fight under the pressure of “thieves” and that this could be someone’s misunderstanding about him. He also told reporters that the opposition parties had already shown their cards but the PTI would give them a big surprise.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was set to hold a historic gathering in Islamabad on March 27.

Calling the armed forces the “most precious asset” of the country said Pakistan would have been disintegrated into three parts had there been no army. He said the Pakistan Army was inevitable for the country therefore no one should malign the institution for sake of politics.

Calling Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman a “twelfth player of the politics” he said the time for his exclusion from the team was nearing. He said the objective of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party’s politics was just to conceal their own theft.

To a question, the prime minister confirmed to have met with former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan as he had 40-years old association with him. Speaking about his ‘animals are neutral’ remarks, the premier said his remarks were taken out of context. He added that he alluded to neutrality in the context of good and evil.

“It may be someone’s misconception that I will sit at home,” he remarked, making it clear that he did not plan on stepping down as the country’s chief executive. Earlier, the prime minister chaired the political committee meeting of the party. Sources said the meeting reviewed the political situation and discussed strategy regarding countering opposition in the National Assembly on 25th March.

‘MNAs call on PM’

Members of the National Assembly from Punjab and Sindh Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and reposed full trust in his leadership.

The parliamentarians who met the prime minister included Amir Liaquat Hussain and Saira Bano from Sindh and Alia Hamza from Punjab.

Federal Ministers Asad Umar, Ali Haider Zaidi and Special Assistant to PM Amir Dogar also attended the meeting.

‘Lowest unemployment rate’

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday congratulated his team for effectively handling the COVID-19 pandemic in a way that led to the country’s lowest unemployment rate in South Asia.

“I want to congratulate my government for the way we handled the COVID-19 pandemic – better than all the countries in South Asia,” he said in a tweet.

The tweet came in response to the survey by South Asia Index based on the World Bank data that showed that Pakistan outranked other South Asian countries with lowest unemployment rates.

The survey showed the unemployed population of Pakistan at the rate of 4.3 percent compared with India (8 pc), Maldives (6.3 pc), Bangladesh (5.4 pc), Sri Lanka (5.9 pc), Bhutan (5 pc), and Nepal (4.7 pc).

PTI govt committed to carry forward Quaid’s vision of welfare state

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the incumbent government were committed to carry forward Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision for a just society and a sovereign welfare state.

“Today, we commemorate the Resolution for the founding of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent – our beloved homeland Pakistan,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter as the nation celebrated Pakistan Day.

Earlier, in his message to the nation on the Day, the prime minister stressed the need for adhering to the principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline given by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and “rededicate ourselves to develop Pakistan as a truly democratic welfare state on the model of Riyasat-e-Madina.

He said his government had brought in long-term reforms and initiatives to alleviate poverty and promote justice.

“Our focus remains on the marginalized segments of the society and to provide them equal opportunities. Kamyab Pakistan Programme offers huge economic benefits for the youth, farmers, small-scale businesses and the low-cost housing sector. Our flagship initiative of Qaumi Sehat Card will provide universal health coverage to all citizens, which is unprecedented in the history of our country,” he added.