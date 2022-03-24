Shaheed Benazir allowed voting on confidence resolution tabled against her within 8 days: Murad

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the no-confidence resolution tabled against then prime minister Shaheed Mohterma Benazir Bhutto was voted/decided within eight days in 1989 but now the PTI government was running away to face the (no-confidence) resolution tabled by the joint opposition.

“This constitutional process cannot be delayed and attempting to delay or bulldoze the process will have its consequences.” This he said on Wednesday while talking to the media just after laying a floral wreath on the Mazar of father of nation Quid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on the eve of Pakistan Day.

Mr Shah recalling the no-confidence move against then prime minister Shaheed Mohterma Benazir Bhutto said that the resolution was tabled on October 23, 1989, and within eight days- Nov 1, 1989- voting was conducted. “This shows how much respect Shaheed Mohterma had for the Constitution,” he said and added that the resolution pending in the Assembly (against prime minister) was being delayed under one pretext or the other.

To a question, Mr Shah said that he was sure that the confidence motion would be successful. “Moving a no-confidence against the prime minister is the constitutional right of the opposition and they have exercised its right,” he said and added “let the House freely vote on the resolution,” he advised the Speaker.

He disagreed with a reporter that the no-confidence move would not derail the democratic system. Replying to a question, Murad Ali Shah said that the MQM leadership had held a meeting with president Zardari and discussed strengthening of the local bodies. “We are also in favour of strengthening the local bodies by giving them necessary powers,” he said and added the draft bill was being discussed in the Select Committee of the provincial assembly.

Mr Shah paid rich tribute to the founding fathers of this country and said 82 years ago they had passed a resolution in 1940 and demanded a separate homeland. “The resolution set the direction for the struggle of Pakistan and finally their hard work, political wisdom and clarity of the cause led by Quaid-e-Azam came true and Pakistan came into being,” he said and went on saying now we have to strengthen Pakistan by respecting its constitution framed by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Murad Ali Shah talking about people of occupied Kashmir said their struggle would bear the fruit very soon.

Earlier, the chief minister laid a floral wreath on the Mazar of Quiad-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, offered Fateh and recorded his impression in the visitors book. He was accompanied by his cabinet members, Saeed Ghani, Syed Sardar Shah, Shahla Raza, Gianchand Israni and others.