Six persons killed in different incidents in Attock

Attock- Six people died in two different incidents in Attock district. In the first incident, four persons including a police constable were shot dead while nine received bullet injuries during a clash between two rival groups. The dead and injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital Attock by Rescue 1122.

DPO Attock constituted teams to arrest the culprits and investigate the reasons behind this deadly clash which took place at village Bolianwal, almost 18 kilometres away from Attock in the jurisdiction of Police Station Saddar Attock during a Qawali event at the tomb of Sakhi Bahadur Bala Pir Sarkar.

As per the sources, urs celebrations at the tomb started on 15th March and on the eve of concluding ceremony, firing started between two rival groups because of an old enmity.

As a result of indiscriminate firing, eleven persons from both groups received multiple fatal bullet wounds and were shifted to DHQ Hospital Attock, where four of them succumbed to their injuries.

Those died include Abdul Rehman, Ashiq and Intizar (both brothers), Abdul Rehman (a police constable).

Those injured include Mulazim, Muhammad Riaz, Aamir, Sharafat, Hifazat, Mehrban, Saqib, Aqib and Lalzada. Four of the injured have been referred to a hospital in Rawalpindi because of their critical condition. DPO Attock visited the crime scene and also DHQ Hospital Attock. Police have registered FIRs and started investigation while different hideouts are being raided to arrest the culprits.

In another incident, a woman along with her two children swallowed poisonous pills in village Bahtar Fatehjang. As a result, the woman and her son died while her daughter was rescued.