Stop Lynchings

Muhammad Ashraf, a rice cracker vendor, was reportedly accused of stealing a mobile phone at a wedding in Pattoki. Instead of taking the legal route and reporting the incident to the police, the guests allegedly brutally tortured him to death him inside the wedding hall. Ashraf’s body was lying in the hall as the wedding guests resumed eating their meal.

This horrific incident shows how we as a society have become desensitised to gruesome violence. More worryingly it shows a complete lack of trust on the law. It also reflects the veracity of the concerns of human rights activists that these incidents of mob violence, which are mostly associated with instances of blasphemy accusations, will not stay restricted to blasphemy only. This virus, of taking the law into one’s own hands, and the mob appetite of inflicting torture, will spread to all and any petty crimes. Mob violence does not just become a consequence of a particular crime—it becomes part of the culture and mindset of society.

The Police on Tuesday gave arrested 13 people on the charge of killing the rice cracker and are reportedly taking strict action to crack down on the culprits. However, police action is not enough. The amount of lynchings we have seen in the past years are evidence enough that this requires firm steps from the highest authorities. 90 percent of those involved in blasphemy violence are between the ages of 18 and 30; if the state does not take on a comprehensive campaign to counter this menace, the young population which find blasphemy violence acceptable will indulge in violence in all kinds of provocation. Merely condemnations are not enough—the top leaders in the government and the opposition are required to display the political will and courage to take on this virus on a societal level, and in their own ranks.