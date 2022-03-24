Staff Reporter

Three matches decided in Nayza Cricket League

LAHORE – Three round matches of Nayza Corporate Cricket League were decided here at Ittefaq Cricket Ground and Valencia Cricket Ground. In the first match at Ittefaq Cricket Ground, RSP defeated Jaffer Brothers by 3 wickets. Jaffer Brothers scored 191-7 with M Salman smashing 96. RSP team achieved the target losing 7 wickets. Asad Mukhtar hammered 51 to emerge as player of the match. In the second match, Jaffer Brothers defeated Netsol by 7 wickets. Netsol scored 152-8, which Jaffer Brothers chased losing just 3 wickets. Mubashir Iqbal cracked classic 54 to earn man of the match award. ShopdevShopstek beat Zaitoon Group by 31 runs in the match played at Valencia Cricket Ground. ShopdevShopstek scored 200-2, thanks to man of the match Syed Saheef Abbas for his brilliant 125 that guided his team to victory as Zaitoon Group couldn’t reply well and bundled out for 169.

 

