As OIC-CFM chair, Pakistan to strengthen Ummah’s voice: PM

ISLAMABAD   –   Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said Pakistan, as the new chair of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), would strengthen the voice of the Muslim world at the global platform.

“As CFM Chair, Pakistan will promote partnerships for unity, justice, and development to strengthen the voice of the Ummah globally,” he said in a tweet. Pakistan hosted the 48th session of the CFM-OIC on March 22-23, which was joined by the foreign ministers of the 57-member Islamic body. The prime minister congratulated the nation on the successful holding of the OIC-CFM session held in Islamabad. He mentioned that the session agreed on strengthening joint efforts for the unity of the Islamic world and addressing the challenges including Kashmir, Palestine, Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis, and Islamophobia.

“Unity of Ummah reflected in agreement over a broad range of actions on advancing just causes of Kashmir and Palestine, Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis, combating Islamophobia and plight of Muslims,” the tweet read.

