News Desk

Charles Michel reelected head of European Council

EU leaders reelected Charles Michel as president of the European Council for a second term, the EU institution announced on Thursday.

As head of the European Council presiding over the meetings of EU leaders, Michel will assume a second term of two and half years, from June 1, 2022 to November 30, 2024.

EU heads of state and government decided to extend Michel’s mandate by unanimous vote, a senior EU official told.

Prior to assuming this position in 2019, Michel served as prime minister of Belgium.

The position of European Council president was created in 2009 by the Lisbon Treaty to chair EU leaders at summits, drive forward their work and represent the EU in international relations.

EU leaders currently hold a two-day summit in Brussels to discuss the bloc’s response to the Russian-Ukrainian war, as well as energy affairs and the COVID-19 situation.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

Under new deal, US to supply more liquefied gas to EU

International

Russia may accept local currencies or Bitcoin for its oil, gas: Official

International

UNGA votes to again blame Russia for Ukraine humanitarian crisis; Pakistan abstains

International

G7 leaders warn Russia against use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons

International

Putin made ‘big mistake’ invading Ukraine: Nato chief

International

Russian attack kills 6 waiting for aid in Kharkiv

International

North Korea fires ‘unidentified projectile’: South’s military

International

More than 30 killed in twin attacks in central Somalia

International

Drones, thermal scanners scour China Eastern crash site

Business

Oil sees further gains on sanctions talk

1 of 37

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More