Charles Michel reelected head of European Council

EU leaders reelected Charles Michel as president of the European Council for a second term, the EU institution announced on Thursday.

As head of the European Council presiding over the meetings of EU leaders, Michel will assume a second term of two and half years, from June 1, 2022 to November 30, 2024.

EU heads of state and government decided to extend Michel’s mandate by unanimous vote, a senior EU official told.

Prior to assuming this position in 2019, Michel served as prime minister of Belgium.

The position of European Council president was created in 2009 by the Lisbon Treaty to chair EU leaders at summits, drive forward their work and represent the EU in international relations.

EU leaders currently hold a two-day summit in Brussels to discuss the bloc’s response to the Russian-Ukrainian war, as well as energy affairs and the COVID-19 situation.