Our Staff Reporter

CM assures BEWGA for resolving their demands

QUETTA   –   Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday assured President of Balochistan Employees and Workers Grand Alliance (BEWGA) to resolve their demands under legal processes.

In a meeting between Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and the President and other officials of Balochistan Employees and Workers Grand Alliance (BEWGA) here, it was decided to present the recommendations of the committee for resolving the demands in the Cabinet soon.

Provincial Ministers including Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Mir Naseebullah Murree, Parliamentary Secretaries Haji Muhammad Khan Tur Utmankhel, Mitha Khan Kakar, Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Arshad Majeed,  Chairman CMIT Abdul Saboor Kakar Secretary Finance Hafiz Abdul Basit, President Balochistan Grand Alliance Habib-ur-Rehman Mardanzai, Commissioner Quetta Division Sohail-ur-Rehman Baloch and other officials of Grand Alliance were also present in the meeting.

The Chief Minister said that problems would not be solved through protest but all issues should be resolved by only dialogue.  He said that a committee was formed and it would work for the resolution of demands of the employees.

On the occasion, he directed the Chief Secretary to hold regular meetings of the committee and resolve the demands of the employees immediately.

On the occasion, Grand Alliance President Habib-ur-Rehman Mardanzai and other senior officials thanked the chief minister.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Imran misusing name of Riyasat-e-Madina for political gains: Marriyum

Islamabad

As OIC-CFM chair, Pakistan to strengthen Ummah’s voice: PM

Islamabad

Four soldiers embrace martyrdom while repulsing terror attack in NW

Islamabad

Pakistan to gain influence in world with strong defence, economy: Alvi

Islamabad

FIA starts probe into social media campaign against army, judiciary

Islamabad

Judiciary should take notice of Fawad’s ‘contemptuous’ statements: Senator Tarrar

Islamabad

Special NA session to clear political mist!

Islamabad

SC takes centre stage in interpretation of Article 63-A

Islamabad

NAB focal organisation of UN Convention against Corruption: Chairman

Islamabad

Pakistan, IMF talks remain inconclusive

1 of 503

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More