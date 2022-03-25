Estranged PTI MNA to return today, says Fawad Chaudhry

Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that they are in contact with estranged PTI MNAs who previously supported opposition parties and one of them will announce his return into PTI fold today.

Speaking to media after Speaker National Assembly adjourned the session for Monday without taking up the no-trust move, Fawad Chaudhry said that they are in touch with four dissident PTI MNAs and Afzal Khan Dhandla will announce his return in a press conference today.

“We are hopeful that four more people will return,” he said.

Speaking over adjournment of the National Assembly session, Fawad Chaudhry said that opposition agreed to the adjournment and the tradition is being implemented for years. Sharing process of the no-trust move, he said that after its tabling in the House, there will be a debate for three days while voting on it could be carried out in five days.

“The opposition is claiming to overturn the government, however, it will not be an easy task for them,” he said and added, “The prime minister has promised surprises for them and they will come one by one.”

A number of ruling party lawmakers have appeared on screen from Islamabad’s Sindh House today after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced publically for being aware of their presence there.

Talking to the media, PTI MNA, Raja Riaz, a member of Jahangir Tareen like-minded group said they have taken shelter at the Sindh House after the recent incident of Parliament Lodges.

Nobody has offered money to us and we will vote according to our conscience, Raja Riaz said and added two dozens of MNAs are also present with them. He challenged the government to summon parliamentary party meeting.

Another PTI MNA, Noor Alam Khan said allegations of PM Imran Khan about taking money from the opposition are regrettable. They will vote as per their conscience.