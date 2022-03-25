News Desk

Fasten seatbelts, airplane can land in old Pakistan anytime: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz said on Friday while asking the party workers to fasten seatbelts said that the plane of Naya Pakistan can land in old Pakistan anytime.

Addressing the workers, she said that the power of the Prime Minister would be taken away by the curses of the people. She said it was Imran s policies and not any external conspiracy or opposition pressure that would result in the incumbent s ouster. “It s the people who want you go to home.”

She further said it was unheard for those in the government to loose the support of their lawmakers, adding that more and more PTI lawmakers were throwing their support behind the opposition.

