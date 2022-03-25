Our Staff Reporter

FIA starts probe into social media campaign against army, judiciary

ISLAMABAD   –   The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s Cyber Crime Wing on Thursday launched a probe on the on-going anti-army and anti-judiciary campaign on social media in the wake of present political crisis in the country.

The federal government’s premier investigation agency initiated the investigation following the directions of the Ministry of Interior.

An official of the Cyber Crime Wing said that the agency was examining a number of social media accounts and pages on the suspicion of running an anti-judiciary and anti-army campaign. He said that action would be taken against the accused after finalisation of initial inquiry and responsibility would be fixed only against those who were found involved in campaigning against the army and the judiciary.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Imran misusing name of Riyasat-e-Madina for political gains: Marriyum

Islamabad

As OIC-CFM chair, Pakistan to strengthen Ummah’s voice: PM

Islamabad

Four soldiers embrace martyrdom while repulsing terror attack in NW

National

CM assures BEWGA for resolving their demands

Islamabad

Pakistan to gain influence in world with strong defence, economy: Alvi

Islamabad

Judiciary should take notice of Fawad’s ‘contemptuous’ statements: Senator Tarrar

Islamabad

Special NA session to clear political mist!

Islamabad

SC takes centre stage in interpretation of Article 63-A

Islamabad

NAB focal organisation of UN Convention against Corruption: Chairman

Islamabad

Pakistan, IMF talks remain inconclusive

1 of 505

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More