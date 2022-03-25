FIA starts probe into social media campaign against army, judiciary

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s Cyber Crime Wing on Thursday launched a probe on the on-going anti-army and anti-judiciary campaign on social media in the wake of present political crisis in the country.

The federal government’s premier investigation agency initiated the investigation following the directions of the Ministry of Interior.

An official of the Cyber Crime Wing said that the agency was examining a number of social media accounts and pages on the suspicion of running an anti-judiciary and anti-army campaign. He said that action would be taken against the accused after finalisation of initial inquiry and responsibility would be fixed only against those who were found involved in campaigning against the army and the judiciary.