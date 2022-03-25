News Desk

FM Qureshi holds telephonic meeting with Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi

After meeting with Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had a telephone conversation with PML-Q leader and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

According to details, Shah Mehmood Qureshi along with Pervez Khattak will meet at the residence of Pervaiz Elahi in Lahore on Saturday at 2 pm.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister will convey the important message of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Chaudhry brothers.

