Four soldiers embrace martyrdom while repulsing terror attack in NW

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Army’s four soldiers embraced martyrdom while fighting terrorists in North Waziristan district.

“On mid night 23/24 March , a group of terrorists attempted to infiltrate inside Pakistan from Afghanistan in Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District,” says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) here on Thursday.

“Due to alertness and timely response of own troops, the infiltration attempt was foiled. Terrorists retaliated with fire which was reciprocated in a befitting manner.

The terrorists having failed, fled away and as per intelligence reports, suffered heavy casualties.”

However, during intense exchange of fire, four soldiers, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat. The martyrs include Lance Havaldar Wajahat Alam (age 34 years, resident of Ghizer, Gilgit Baltistan)

Sepoy Sajjid lnayat (age 25 years, resident of Sheikhupura) Sepoy Maqbool Hayat (age 32 years, resident of Ghizer, Gilgit Baltistan) Sepoy Sajjid Ali (age 22 years, resident of Skardu).

Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.