Imran misusing name of Riyasat-e-Madina for political gains: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD – PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has challenged Imran Khan to present any evidence of horse trading or shut up and go home instead of leveling false accusations while misusing religion and the name of Riyasat-e-Madina for his ‘corrupt political agenda’.

Marriyum also challenged Imran to hold the voting over no-confidence motion if he believes in doing the right thing Amr-Bil-Maroof. She said the people were looking forward to the ruling of the Supreme Court in connection with no-confidence motion, the rented mouthpieces have been holding one press conference after the other because they had been ordered by Imran Khan to lie as much as they could to misguide the nation.

The former information minister said that it was acme of hypocrisy and bigotry that Imran Khan who had lied to the nation for over 20 years, broken every single promise that he made, used every immoral and illegal means to get into power, was exploiting religion to sermon the people of Pakistan to come on the roads in the name of religious morality.

Talking to media, Marriyum said “Is the essence of Amr-Bil-Maroof lying to the nation; robbing their mandate; robbing their money; stealing their livelihoods; shutting down their businesses; enabling corruption; protecting criminals; or running vicious political victimisation campaign; attacking people’s homes; and attacking the core of the federation of Pakistan,” she asked.

She said it was done in Senate elections. The PTI members did not leave Imran for money, they left him over his incompetence, corruption, inability, arrogance and vicious vengeance, she claimed. “Also because they know that the people of Pakistan won’t spare anyone who stands with the corrupt and incompetent Imran,” she added.

She warned Imran not to use abusive and threatening language anymore because the people of Pakistan would not spare him anymore. The nation had seen the true face of this chameleon and would not be hoodwinked by his hypocrisy and bigotry.