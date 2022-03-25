Our Staff Reporter

Judiciary should take notice of Fawad’s ‘contemptuous’ statements: Senator Tarrar

ISLAMABAD   –   Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Azam Nazir Tarar has urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of ‘contemptuous’ statement of Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry. Tarrar said the reprehensible statement of the information minister amounts to contempt of court, over which the Supreme Court should summon the information minister. He strongly condemned the statement and called it a sinister attempt to malign the independent nature of the Supreme Court Bar Association. He urged all bar associations and lawyers to condemn this behavior and take notice. The senator said this attempt to politicise the case pending in the Supreme Court was an attempt to tarnish image of the judiciary.

He opined that attacking institutions, lawyers were equivalent to attacking organizations. Those who have no credibility of their own are making a vicious effort to tarnish reputation of elected lawyers’ organizations.

Tarrar urged the courts to take notice of such individuals who apologise in courts and Election Commission and then commit contempt over and over again. He told the Information Minister should go to the Supreme Court instead of leveling contemptuous allegations. He also urged the judiciary to take notice of this attempt politicize the Supreme Court.

