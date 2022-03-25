News Desk

Karachi: Huge cache of weapons recovered from hospital’s water tank

The Karachi police on Friday recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a hospital located in Karachi’s Shah Faisal area.

According to SSP Korangi, the police have seized a large number of weapons including anti-aircraft guns, Kalashnikov, rifles and hand grenades that were hidden in the water tank of the cardiology hospital in Shah Faisal colony of the metropolis.

SSP Korangi Faisal Bashir told media that police have sent weapons recovered from Shah Faisal hospital for forensic. “Further investigation into the matter is underway”.

Earlier on January 22, the officials of the District Central Police recovered a large cache of weapons from a house in Karachi’s Old City Area.

The officials of District Central Police along with Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Central conducted an operation in Karachi’s Old City Area and recovered a large cache of rusty heavy arms buried under the floor of a house.

According to the SSP Central, different portions of the floor are being excavated. The heavy arms were buried under the house’s floor which includes anti-aircraft gun, anti-tank and anti-helicopter weaponry, as well as ammunition to detonate buildings.

The police officer said that all of the recovered weapons are rusty and in poor condition. The weapons are appeared to be buried under the house for a long time, he added.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Lawmakers being offered Rs 200-250mn in Islamabad to buy loyalties: PM Imran

Islamabad

No-trust motion: NA session adjourned shortly after commencement

Islamabad

PM chairs political committee meeting

Islamabad

SC adjourns hearing on Presidential reference on Article 63(A) till Monday

Islamabad

Today is a day of victory: Bilawal Bhutto

Islamabad

FM presents amendment bill to Speaker NA for establishment of South Punjab Province

National

Four injured as police mobile turned turtle in Ahmedpur Sharqia

Lahore

Punjab uplifts major sectors by approving various development schemes in its 70th PDWP forum

Karachi

Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (RA) concludes in Sehwan

Islamabad

Three MNAs skip opposition huddle ahead of NA session

1 of 328

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More