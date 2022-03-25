Kate Middleton wears Queen diamonds to dazzle at Jamaica dinner

LONDON – Kate Middleton is bringing her fashion A-game in Jamaica. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had an official dinner at King’s House, the residence of the Governor-General of Jamaica, Sir Patrick Allen on Thursday.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a full-length green gown by Jenny Packham, accessorised with her Royal Family Order and the GCVO Star (Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order). Prince William also smartened up in black tie for the dinner at King’s House, the official residence of the Governor-General of Jamaica. “Definitely a Disney Princess kind of night!” wrote a fan.

“Her gowns are impeccable and the cut is superb,” wrote a fan. A third commented: “Catherine truly is a vision in green, heavenly dress, glamorous hairstyle, magnificent jewels just wow.”

“Winning hearts like Diana with kindness,” another added. During his speech at the official dinner, William apologised to the nation for deep-rooted Britain practices of slavery.

“I want to express my profound sorrow. Slavery was abhorrent. And it should never have happened,” he said in a landmark speech in Jamaica on Thursday evening that acknowledged his country’s role in the trafficking of people to the Caribbean and the United States.