Lawmakers being offered Rs 200-250mn in Islamabad to buy loyalties: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that three rats wanted to hunt him down but he will defeat them as they want Imran Khan to give them NRO somehow but “I will not give them NRO like General (R) Musharraf.”

Addressing a public gathering in Mansehra on Friday, he thanked the people for the warm welcome and paid tribute to the wonderful rally.

The Prime Minister also urged the youth to guard themselves against the corrupt elements who are busy in bids in Islamabad to buy the conscience of the elected representatives, adding that these corrupt elements cannot buy sincere leaders.

Imran Khan said the aim of opposition to bring no confidence move is only to blackmail us for NRO but it will never be given to them. He said we struggled for passage of a resolution in the United Nations to observe 15 March every year as a day against Islamophobia.

Imran Khan said the UN has decided that no one will be allowed to hurt the feelings of Muslims in the name of freedom of expression. The premier said Pakistan will certainly flourish by following the teachings of Holy Prophet (SAW) and maintaining justice, equality and rule of law in society.

He said on the “coffin” of three stooges’ politics, the people would build a New Pakistan with reformed systems transforming the country into a great nation.

“Come out for sake of youth, your children and next generations. Come out to tell the three stooges that the whole nation stood by truth,” he told the charged gathering holding flags of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said the sole objective of opposition’s no-confidence motion was just to seek the withdrawal of the corruption cases against their corrupt leaders but, they would bite the dust. It will be the biggest treason if he pardoned them, he added.

PM Imran went on to say that his government provided health cards of Rs 1 million to each family and under health insurance one can get treatment from any hospital. He said PTI government has given Rs 14,000 to 20 million families and 30 percent subsidy on ghee, flour and sugar to 20 million families, while Rs 2 million interest free loans were also being given to 2 million families to build houses.

The prime minister said an illicit trade of loyalties was going on in Islamabad where the parliamentarians were being offered Rs 200-250 million each to buy their loyalties in support of the no-confidence motion.