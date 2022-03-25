Agencies

Madeleine Albright, first female US secretary of state, dies at 84

WASHINGTON – Madeleine Albright, who came to the United States as a child refugee and rose to be the first female secretary of state, shaping American foreign policy at the end of the 20th century, has died at the age of 84. Tapped by president Bill Clinton as ambassador to the United Nations then as the US top diplomat, Albright was one of the most influential stateswomen of her generation. In mourning her passing, Clinton said Albright had been “a force for freedom, democracy and human rights,” calling her death an “immense loss to the world.”President Joe Biden said Albright had “turned the tide of history,” adding that she “defied convention and broke barriers again and again.” At the United Nations, the Security Council observed a moment of silence before voting on a Russian-led resolution on Ukraine.

