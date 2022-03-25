Ministers meet MQM leaders, convey PM’s message

A delegate of ministers on Friday has met Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leaders.

On the special instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Defense Pervez Khattak along with a delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) met in Islamabad.

The MQM leaders included Federal Minister Farogh Naseem, Federal Minister Aminul Haq, Javed Hanif and Sadiq Iftikhar.
During the meeting, the Foreign Minister conveyed an important message from Prime Minister Imran Khan to the leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

On this occasion, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the series of meetings will remain continued.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

US Secretary of State Angela Aggeler visits Karachi Port Qasim

National

Appointment of new army chief in April mere speculation: PM

National

Fasten seatbelts, airplane can land in old Pakistan anytime: Maryam Nawaz

National

Lawmakers being offered Rs 200-250mn in Islamabad to buy loyalties: PM Imran

Karachi

Karachi: Huge cache of weapons recovered from hospital’s water tank

Islamabad

No-trust motion: NA session adjourned shortly after commencement

Islamabad

PM chairs political committee meeting

Islamabad

SC adjourns hearing on Presidential reference on Article 63(A) till Monday

Islamabad

Today is a day of victory: Bilawal Bhutto

Islamabad

FM presents amendment bill to Speaker NA for establishment of South Punjab Province

1 of 301

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More