Ministers meet MQM leaders, convey PM’s message

A delegate of ministers on Friday has met Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leaders.

On the special instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Defense Pervez Khattak along with a delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) met in Islamabad.

The MQM leaders included Federal Minister Farogh Naseem, Federal Minister Aminul Haq, Javed Hanif and Sadiq Iftikhar.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister conveyed an important message from Prime Minister Imran Khan to the leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

On this occasion, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the series of meetings will remain continued.